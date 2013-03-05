The Mix: The Austin 100

Audio for The Austin 100 is no longer available.

It says a lot about SXSW's size and scope that this "sampler" of the annual music festival spans six and a half hours, but here we are: 100 songs by 100 artists worth discovering at this year's big event.

Handpicked from among thousands of artists, this genre-traversing playlist picks highlights, discoveries and future thrills from this year's festival — and, for the next 30 days, it's available for free download in its entirety, as one 813 MB zip file, right here. Of course, for those without that much hard-drive space, you can download each song individually, as well as stream The Austin 100 on this page and through NPR Music's various mobile devices.

Come back to NPR.org/SXSW for live showcases, photos, videos and podcasts from this year's festival. On March 13, starting at 8:45 p.m. ET, we'll present a live broadcast from Stubb's in Austin, featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Cafe Tacvba, Alt-J, Youth Lagoon, Waxahatcheeand Le1f.Information on how to enter for tickets is at SXSW.com. On March 14, watch Dave Grohl's SXSW Keynote speech live at noon ET and enjoy NPR's Alt.Latino free SXSW showcase at Auditorium Shores with Cafe Tacvba, Molotov and Bajofondo. Doors are at 5 p.m. ET. We'll be recording the show, so check for highlights later.

We still have more SXSW coverage to announce. Follow @nprmusic for details and updates.

THE AUSTIN 100

, "America's Son"

, "You Know Me"

Alt-J, "Tessellate"

Andy Stott, "Numb"

, "Dressing Room"

Bajofondo, "Pide Piso"

Big K.R.I.T., "Shine On (Feat. Bun B)"

Blaudzun, "Elephants"

Boy, "Little Numbers"

, "Shake, Shake, Shake"

, "Late Nights"

The Calm Blue Sea, "Mary Ann Nichols"

Caveman, "In The City"

, "High School Lover"

, "Among The Grey"

Chic Gamine, "Days And Days"

The Coup, "Magic Clap"

Dana Falconberry, "Lake Charlevoix"

Daniel Bachman, "With Signs Following"

Dessa, "The Beekeeper"

DIIV, "How Long Have You Known"

, "Property Lines"

, "The Match"

, "Heavy Moon"

, "Boy"

Empress Of, "Don't Tell Me"

Ex Cops, "James"

Field Report, "I Am Not Waiting Anymore"

, "Matter Of Time"

Foxygen, "San Francisco"

Frightened Rabbit, "State Hospital"

Gaby Moreno, "Que Voy A Hacer"

Guards, "Silver Lining"

Haley Bonar, "Bad Reputation"

, "Ode To Mom"

Hey Marseilles, "Bright Stars Burning"

Hundred Waters, "Boreal"

Hurray For The Riff Raff, "Born To Win (Part One)"

Imam Baildi, "De Thelo Pia Na Xanarthis"

, "I Am Haunted"

Ivan & Alyosha, "Running For Cover"

Jenny Owen Youngs, "Love For Long"

Jesca Hoop, "Born To"

, "Nomads"

Jonathan Boulet, "You're A Animal"

Josh Ritter, "Joy To You Baby"

Josh Rouse, "Julie (Come Out Of The Rain)"

The Joy Formidable, "This Ladder Is Ours"

Kelly Hogan, "Plant White Roses"

, "You're The Gold"

Killer Mike, "Untitled (feat. Scar)"

Kopecky Family Band, "Heartbeat"

La Santa Cecilia, "La Negra"

, "Coins (produced by Drippin & Souldrop)"

Lianne La Havas, "Is Your Love Big Enough?"

, "Roman Ruins"

The Lone Bellow, "Two Sides Of Lonely"

Lucius, "Turn It Around"

, "Can't Change Me"

Marnie Stern, "Year Of The Glad"

Metz, "Headache"

Micah P. Hinson, "Take Off That Dress For Me"

Mikal Cronin, "Shout It Out"

The Milk Carton Kids, "Snake Eyes"

, "Dirty Summer"

, "San Francisco (Remix)"

, "Roboter Hohlenbewohner"

Night Beds, "Ramona"

, "What's Your Name"

Olafur Arnalds, "Old Skin"

, "Ghosts"

, "Stoned And Starving"

Phosphorescent, "Song For Zula"

The Polyphonic Spree, "You Don't Know Me"

, "The Emasculated Man And The City That Swallowed Him"

Red Baraat, "Shruggy Ji"

Rhye, "Open"

Robert Raimon Roy, "Robert Raimon Roy"

Said The Whale, "Loveless"

Sean Rowe, "Joe's Cult"

Shout Out Louds, "Illusions"

Sinkane, "Warm Spell"

Skeletonwitch, "This Horrifying Force (The Desire To Kill)"

Skinny Lister, "Rollin' Over"

, "I Know It (I Feel It, Too)"

Spirit Family Reunion, "I Want To Be Relieved"

, "Mexico"

Telekinesis, "Ghosts And Creatures"

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, "Holy Roller"

The Thermals, "Born To Kill"

Thomas Dybdahl, "But We Did"

, "We Will Meet Again"

The Very Best, "Yoshua Alikuti"

Waxahatchee, "Peace And Quiet"

, "Sandy"

, "Ballad Of The Golden Hour"

, "Tale Of You & Me"

, "Three Car Garage"

Youth Lagoon, "Dropla"

!!!, "Slyd"

