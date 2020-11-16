-
Is SXSW just for industry pros and rich music fans? Or can someone on a budget make it worthwhile? We run through the pros, cons and opportunities that come with attending the festival on the cheap.
Big names and Next Big Things dominate coverage of Austin's festival, but there's quality music between the two poles. Ann Powers says the skill and subtlety those acts bring to the party interest her more than the sure bet of a legend or the sugar high of watching a baby band with buzz.
Update: "The Punk Syndrome" won the SXGlobal Audience Award. See pictures from the Pertti Kurikan Nimipäivät concert, below.Original Story (March 15,…
On the last day of SXSW Film, Dennis Quaid, Zac Efron and Ellen Page were some of the stars at the Paramount for screenings of "At Any Price" and "The…
Update: South by Southwest Film and Music continue through the weekend.Original Story (March 7, 4:10 p.m.): Austin’s just 24 hours away from South by…
Capital Metro is reporting more record high ridership numbers from this year's South by Southwest Festival.Capital Metro says boardings were up from last…
The South by Southwest Film Festival is drawing to a close this weekend. KUT’s Jennifer Stayton and Terrence Henry sat down to talk about some trends at…
Free concerts at Auditorium Shores, a South by Southwest tradition, start this evening.They get going at 5 p.m. with Jovanotti, followed by Bajofondo,…
At Austin’s South by Southwest Music conference this morning, Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl gave the annual keynote…
Update: With South by Southwest Music in full swing, throngs of music fans have descended upon Austin. And that gives marketers more crowds to pitch their…