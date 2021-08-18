Watch: Views And Brews On The Links Between Health And Structural Injustices

Rupa Marya, a physician, activist and co-founder of the Do No Harm Coalition, joins The Secret Ingredient host Raj Patel to look at the links between health and structural injustices through the new book Inflamed.

KUT's Rebecca McInroy, Patel, Marya and Tom Philpott of Mother Jones magazine will explore new deep medicine that can heal our bodies and our world.

Join the conversation via the Views and Brews Facebook page, or stream it live below at 6 p.m.