Life & Arts

'Ms. Pat' Williams on her evolution from drug dealer to comedian

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, stand-up comedian, actress and author of Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat.

Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia during the crack epidemic, Williams lived in a home with nine other people. There was her grandfather who owned the house; her mother and her boyfriend, her sister and three brothers, and her two uncles. Also, none of her relatives had ‘real’ jobs.

Williams talks about her journey growing up in an illegal liquor house, being shot twice, selling drugs and turning her life around.

Life & Arts
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
