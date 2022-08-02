'Ms. Pat' Williams on her evolution from drug dealer to comedian

Mindy Tucker / Ms. Pat

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, stand-up comedian, actress and author of Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat.

Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia during the crack epidemic, Williams lived in a home with nine other people. There was her grandfather who owned the house; her mother and her boyfriend, her sister and three brothers, and her two uncles. Also, none of her relatives had ‘real’ jobs.

Williams talks about her journey growing up in an illegal liquor house, being shot twice, selling drugs and turning her life around.