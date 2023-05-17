Keeping up with the Kyles: Central Texas town tries to host world’s largest same-name gathering

If your name is Kyle, a festival in Kyle, Texas, has your name all over it.

The city is hoping to bring people with the first name Kyle (spelled that way only) from all over the world to its "Gathering of the Kyles" event at the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza this weekend.

The city is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering.

“We’re calling for any and all Kyles," City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in a press release. "We need tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles and old Kyles to get close to the record set five years ago."

This is the fourth time the city has tried to break the world record. The current title belongs to Kupres, Bosnia and Herzegovina, where 2,325 people named Ivan gathered on July 30, 2017.

The Gathering of the Kyles will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Lake Kyle Park, 700 Lehman Road. The event is free to attend and is part of a three-day weekend festival including carnival rides, live music, crafts, contests and vendors.

Kyles of all ages are welcome. Participants must show proof of ID, and parents or guardians may vouch for the participant if they’re underage.