Jacob's Well closes to swimmers for the 'foreseeable future'

Jacob’s Well, a popular natural swimming hole in Wimberley, may not open for swimming this summer.

The swimming hole will be closed “for the foreseeable future,” the Hays County Parks Department said Thursday. Normally, it would open May 1.

The decision comes as the flow of water into Jacob’s Well has reached an unsafe level for swimming amid an intense drought. This time last year, the well’s flow was 4.45 cubic feet per second. On Friday afternoon, the flow was only 0.9 cubic feet per second.

Around 87% of Hays County is in an extreme drought and 19% is experiencing an exceptional drought, the most intense level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The state of the well highlights dwindling groundwater in the area. The Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District is currently in an emergency state that has reduced groundwater pumping by 40%. The district is asking residents to conserve water in every way possible. “Aquifer and river conditions have not been this poor in the 20 plus year history of the District — including the 2011 drought,” the district's website says.

Last July, Jacob’s Well stopped flowing for the fifth time in its recorded history and closed to swimmers in August through the remainder of 2022.

The county's parks department said it does not know when the swimming hole will be reopened as it is “contingent on precipitation and groundwater flow.” The nature preserve is still open for visiting and hiking.

The Hays County Parks Department says it will be posting any updates to its website.