Austin calls itself the "Live Music Capital of the World," but the world is constantly changing. In Season 5 of Pause/Play, hosts Miles Bloxson and Elizabeth McQueen explore how these changes affect the Austin music ecosystem. Click the audio above to listen to Episode 1.

Upcoming episodes this season will also address:

How climate change is forcing people in the music scene to adapt how they approach outdoor shows.

How people in the industry are dealing with changes in the laws around abortion, drag shows and gender-affirming care.

How changes in AI impact artists' work and how they run their businesses.

Other episodes will explore how things have changed in the venue space, with ticketing, at SXSW, and more.

The Pause/Play team wants to hear from you. What changes are affecting Austin’s music scene the most? And what solutions would you like to see? You can write or record your answer below.