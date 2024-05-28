© 2024 KUT Public Media

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons with Dr. Steven Williams

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:33 AM CDT
A photo of Dr. Steven Williams, a man in a dark blue suit and white undershirt with a blue printed tie.
Dr. Steven Williams
/
Tri Valley Plastic Surgery
In addition to being the first African American president of ASPS, he was also the first African American to graduate from Yale's plastic surgery program.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Steven Williams, Board-Certified plastic & reconstructive surgeon, founder of Tri Valley Plastic Surgery in Dublin, Calif, and president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Williams is the first African American president to lead ASPS, the world's largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons, in the organization's 93-year-old history. As president, Dr. Williams aims to further improve the world of reconstructive plastic surgery and expand the access to care for patients of color seeking treatment.
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
