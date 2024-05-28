The American Society of Plastic Surgeons with Dr. Steven Williams

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Steven Williams, Board-Certified plastic & reconstructive surgeon, founder of Tri Valley Plastic Surgery in Dublin, Calif, and president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Williams is the first African American president to lead ASPS, the world's largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons, in the organization's 93-year-old history. As president, Dr. Williams aims to further improve the world of reconstructive plastic surgery and expand the access to care for patients of color seeking treatment.