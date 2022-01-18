'Look, Stop Hiding' with Dr. Kristen Guillory

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Kristen Guillory, president and chief consultant of KSGuillory Enterprises, former university professor, mental health care professional and author of Look, Stop Hiding! How to Find Your Voice and Never Dim Your Light Again!

Guillory has broken many barriers. She earned a PhD from the University of Texas at Arlington at 27 years old, was the only African American and woman to graduate with a PhD in her graduating class, taught her first graduate class at 24 years old and has had institutions create positions just for her.

Guillory talks about growing up in Dallas, attending college at a young age and earning her PhD, her life-changing experience, and writing this book.

