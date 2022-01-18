© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'Look, Stop Hiding' with Dr. Kristen Guillory

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Dr. Kristen Guillory.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Kristen Guillory, president and chief consultant of KSGuillory Enterprises, former university professor, mental health care professional and author of Look, Stop Hiding! How to Find Your Voice and Never Dim Your Light Again!

Guillory has broken many barriers. She earned a PhD from the University of Texas at Arlington at 27 years old, was the only African American and woman to graduate with a PhD in her graduating class, taught her first graduate class at 24 years old and has had institutions create positions just for her.

Guillory talks about growing up in Dallas, attending college at a young age and earning her PhD, her life-changing experience, and writing this book.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content