Creamalicious Ice Cream with chef Liz Rogers

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 14, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Chef Liz Rogers (1).jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Liz Rogers, founder, president and executive chef of Creamalicious Ice Cream.

Creamalicious Ice Cream is the only African American-owned national ice cream brand currently in production. As a child growing up in Cleveland, Rogers would wake up to the scent of her mother’s pies. Rogers crafts her blissfully Southern artisan desserts by celebrating her roots and community.

Chef Rogers talks about a supernatural pull toward the culinary arts, dedicating her life to healing the soul by sharing innovative and time-honored traditional Southern comfort food, being the only African American-owned national ice cream brand, and how she decided on the flavors.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
