Creamalicious Ice Cream with chef Liz Rogers

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Liz Rogers, founder, president and executive chef of Creamalicious Ice Cream.

Creamalicious Ice Cream is the only African American-owned national ice cream brand currently in production. As a child growing up in Cleveland, Rogers would wake up to the scent of her mother’s pies. Rogers crafts her blissfully Southern artisan desserts by celebrating her roots and community.

Chef Rogers talks about a supernatural pull toward the culinary arts, dedicating her life to healing the soul by sharing innovative and time-honored traditional Southern comfort food, being the only African American-owned national ice cream brand, and how she decided on the flavors.

