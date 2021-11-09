© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

A conversation with Gary Revel

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Gary Revel, a former special investigator and author of To Live or Maybe Not: A Gary Revel Memoir.

In 1977, Revel, in association with the House Select Committee on Assassinations, launched his own investigation for the unvarnished truth about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

Revel talks about being a songwriter, musician, author and special investigator; investigating the assassination of Dr. King in association with the U.S. government’s House Select Committee on Assassinations; and becoming a personal confidant to the accused assassin, James Earl Ray.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
