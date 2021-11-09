A conversation with Gary Revel

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Gary Revel, a former special investigator and author of To Live or Maybe Not: A Gary Revel Memoir.

In 1977, Revel, in association with the House Select Committee on Assassinations, launched his own investigation for the unvarnished truth about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

Revel talks about being a songwriter, musician, author and special investigator; investigating the assassination of Dr. King in association with the U.S. government’s House Select Committee on Assassinations; and becoming a personal confidant to the accused assassin, James Earl Ray.

