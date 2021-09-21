© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

The True Cost Of The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre With Charlene P. Corley

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 21, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Charlene P. Corley, vice president of Diverse Insight & Partnership with Nielsen.

Tulsa's Greenwood District of 1921 was home to 10,000 African-American residents who created a thriving community and economy fueled by African-American business owners. It was also known as Black Wall Street. Unfortunately, you won’t find that same level of ownership among African-American Tulsans today.

Corley talks about how after the Tulsa race massacre, insurance companies refused to honor claims; how the devastating effects of that massacre are still felt in North Tulsa today; how African Americans still lag in home and business ownership compared with White residents; and how Tulsa’s African-American residents are almost twice as likely to be renters, compared with White residents.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
