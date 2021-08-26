© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'Resilient By Nature' With Reggie Williams

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 26, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Reggie Williams (1).jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Reggie Williams, former NFL linebacker, college hall-of-famer, Cincinnati City Council member and co-author of Resilient By Nature: Reflections from a Life of Winning On and Off the Football Field.

If you thought spending 14 years in the National Football League would be a highlight of Williams’ life thus far, you would be mistaken. Among the most memorable moments was when he envisioned a multi-sport complex for an iconic corporate brand, and when he saved the National Football League from an embarrassment for being insensitive to inner-city concerns during the Super Bowl by coming up with Youth Education Town, a multi-purpose education and recreation center built in South Central Los Angeles.

Williams talks about growing up in Flint, Michigan; his 14-year career in the NFL; his Ivy League education; his multiple knee replacements; working for the Disney Company; and serving on Cincinnati City Council.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content