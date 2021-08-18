© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

A Conversation With Isis Brantley

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Isis Brantley, founder of Naturally Isis. Brantley is an expert African hair braider.

She is known across the state of Texas as the woman who fought to ensure those who practiced and taught African hair braiding did not need a state-mandated license to do so. In 2007, when the state of Texas began regulating hair braiders, it wedged Texas’ hair braiding license into the state’s barbering statute.

Brantley talks about how she became interested on African hair braiding, some of the requirements the state of Texas forced her to do, being arrested, filing a federal lawsuit against Texas, and teaching the next generation of African hair braiders.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
