Life & Arts

'Just Harvest' With Greg Francis — Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Just Harvest (1).jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with attorney Greg Francis, author of Just Harvest: The Story of How Black Farmers Won the Largest Civil Rights Case against the U.S. Government.

Francis was the lead attorney who won the largest civil rights settlement in the history of civil justice in this country — demanding justice for 33,000 African American farmers.

Francis talks about widespread racism and corruption that left African-American farmers without any of the supports their white counterparts received; the numerous delays and supposedly lost paperwork; five lessons he learned from African-American farmers; and the foundation he created with the proceeds from his landmark civil rights case.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
