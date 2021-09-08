'Just Harvest' With Greg Francis

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with attorney Greg Francis, author of Just Harvest: The Story of How Black Farmers Won the Largest Civil Rights Case Against the U.S. Government.

Francis was the lead attorney who won the largest civil rights settlement in the history of civil justice in this country — demanding justice for 33,000 African-American farmers.

Francis talks about how he became one of the lead counsels in this historic case; why the outcome is so important; how the USDA allegedly denied African-American farmers loans, subsidies and other benefits provided to white farmers; and why it took so long for these farmers to get justice.