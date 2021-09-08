© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

'Just Harvest' With Greg Francis

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with attorney Greg Francis, author of Just Harvest: The Story of How Black Farmers Won the Largest Civil Rights Case Against the U.S. Government.

Francis was the lead attorney who won the largest civil rights settlement in the history of civil justice in this country — demanding justice for 33,000 African-American farmers.

Francis talks about how he became one of the lead counsels in this historic case; why the outcome is so important; how the USDA allegedly denied African-American farmers loans, subsidies and other benefits provided to white farmers; and why it took so long for these farmers to get justice.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
