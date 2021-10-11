© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

A conversation with renowned actor Mark Christopher Lawrence

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
M.C. Lawrence.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with veteran actor and comedian Mark Christopher Lawrence.

Lawrence shines as the lead in his co-produced project, $TACK$, which earned him a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program.” He is also co-starring in the highly anticipated Tyler Perry series All The Queen’s Men, which premiered on BET+ this past summer.

Lawrence talks about growing up in Compton; attending the University of Southern California; making a career in film, television and stand-up comedy; and his Daytime Emmy nomination.

In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
