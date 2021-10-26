'High Five Discipline: Positive Parenting for Happy, Healthy, Well-Behaved Kids' with Dr. Candice W. Jones

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Candice W. Jones, a general pediatrician in Orlando and author of High Five Discipline: Positive Parenting for Happy, Healthy, Well-Behaved Kids.

When confronting the challenge of disciplining their children, parents often default to the ways their own parents disciplined them, sometimes with harmful results.

Dr. Jones talks about helping parents understand child development and how the ways that children are disciplined shape not only their behavior but their overall health and well-being; appropriate strategies to tame tantrums, stop sibling squabbles, and reward better behavior to create a calmer, more harmonious home; and why we should explore our past to guide the way we discipline.