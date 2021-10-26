© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

'High Five Discipline: Positive Parenting for Happy, Healthy, Well-Behaved Kids' with Dr. Candice W. Jones

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Candice W. Jones, a general pediatrician in Orlando and author of High Five Discipline: Positive Parenting for Happy, Healthy, Well-Behaved Kids.

When confronting the challenge of disciplining their children, parents often default to the ways their own parents disciplined them, sometimes with harmful results.

Dr. Jones talks about helping parents understand child development and how the ways that children are disciplined shape not only their behavior but their overall health and well-being; appropriate strategies to tame tantrums, stop sibling squabbles, and reward better behavior to create a calmer, more harmonious home; and why we should explore our past to guide the way we discipline.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
