Life & Arts

'In This Life Together' with Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 7, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Remembering Ossie & Rudy.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to screen and stage legends Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

The late Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee were legendary stars of the American stage, film and television as well as a beloved and revered couple cherished not just for their acting skills but also for their lifelong commitment to civil rights, family values and the African-American community.

Davis and Dee talk about meeting each other, their career, the civil rights movement, race-conscious issues, and their personal and political struggles to maintain a healthy marriage.

Ossie Davis died on Feb. 4, 2005. He was 87. Ruby Dee died on June 11, 2014. She was 91.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
