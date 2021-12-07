'In This Life Together' with Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to screen and stage legends Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

The late Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee were legendary stars of the American stage, film and television as well as a beloved and revered couple cherished not just for their acting skills but also for their lifelong commitment to civil rights, family values and the African-American community.

Davis and Dee talk about meeting each other, their career, the civil rights movement, race-conscious issues, and their personal and political struggles to maintain a healthy marriage.

Ossie Davis died on Feb. 4, 2005. He was 87. Ruby Dee died on June 11, 2014. She was 91.

