© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Automation Workz with Ida Byrd-Hill

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Ida Byrd Hill.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ida Byrd-Hill, founder and CEO of Detroit-based Automation Workz.

In 2021, Automation Workz was ranked as one of the nation’s top cybersecurity bootcamps by Career Karma. Most recently, Automation Workz was named one of the best cybersecurity bootcamps of 2021 by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning.

Hill talks about how she came up with the idea for Automation Workz, the importance of cybersecurity, receiving a Michigan state license as a stand-alone post-secondary school, and the firm's $10 million in growth financing.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content