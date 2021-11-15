Automation Workz with Ida Byrd-Hill

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ida Byrd-Hill, founder and CEO of Detroit-based Automation Workz.

In 2021, Automation Workz was ranked as one of the nation’s top cybersecurity bootcamps by Career Karma. Most recently, Automation Workz was named one of the best cybersecurity bootcamps of 2021 by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning.

Hill talks about how she came up with the idea for Automation Workz, the importance of cybersecurity, receiving a Michigan state license as a stand-alone post-secondary school, and the firm's $10 million in growth financing.

