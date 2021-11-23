© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'Walk With Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer' with Kate Clifford Larson

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 23, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Walk With Me.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kate Clifford Larson, award-winning historian and consultant and author of Walk With Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer.

Few historical figures embody the courage, sacrifice and inspired heroism of Fannie Lou Hamer. The 20th child of poor Mississippi Delta sharecroppers struggling to raise their children in a place governed by racism and violence, Hamer survived because of her mother’s determination and a commitment to inspire pride and confidence in her daughter.

Larson talks about Hamer toiling with her husband on the same lands her ancestors ploughed, planted and harvested; Hamer’s life and impact on the civil rights movement; Hamer’s fight for the right to vote; and how she stood up to influential civil rights leaders who tried to dismiss her because she was female, poor and uneducated.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content