‘I’ll Get Back To You’ with Sam George

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Sam George, media consultant and author of I’ll Get Back to You: The Dyscommunication Crisis.

When people don’t return an email or text in a reasonable time, a disturbing psychological sequence occurs in the person waiting. It begins with anxiety and agitation. Next, there is a sense that something is wrong, and what's wrong must be related to them. Then, we jump to the worst-case explanation, catastrophize, and a negative loop develops that repeats.

George Talks about tactics to ensure your messages are returned promptly; tips to prevent miscommunication with partners, family and friends; methods to ensure your email is read and understood; and strategies for following up on unclear and unanswered messages.

