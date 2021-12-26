© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

‘I’ll Get Back To You’ with Sam George

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 26, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Sam George, media consultant and author of I’ll Get Back to You: The Dyscommunication Crisis.

When people don’t return an email or text in a reasonable time, a disturbing psychological sequence occurs in the person waiting. It begins with anxiety and agitation. Next, there is a sense that something is wrong, and what's wrong must be related to them. Then, we jump to the worst-case explanation, catastrophize, and a negative loop develops that repeats.

George Talks about tactics to ensure your messages are returned promptly; tips to prevent miscommunication with partners, family and friends; methods to ensure your email is read and understood; and strategies for following up on unclear and unanswered messages.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
