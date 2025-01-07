Homeownership with Chuck Bishop

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Chuck Bishop, senior vice president , Head of Diverse Segments, Wells Fargo Home Lending.

As a child growing up in Washington, DC., he watched his mother live in the same apartment for 42 years and paid a total of $907,000 in rent, Bishop’s, the path to homeownership is personal, because he didn’t live in a house until he became an adult and bought his own.

At Wells Fargo, his job to expand homeownership opportunities for the underserved communities, which includes people of color and individuals with low to moderate incomes.

