Huston-Tillotson Jazz Orchestra performs at sold out venue — just three years after its formation

Marlyn Martinez remembers standing on stage and peering out at the crowd this past April in Norfolk, Virginia. All 2,500 seats in the concert hall were sold out.

It was a short set, but Martinez put everything she had into the performance.

“I was definitely hungry after,” she said. “Because I was putting all my energy in it.”

Martinez plays the baritone saxophone with the Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Orchestra.

Last month, out of more than 100 historically Black colleges and universities across the nation, Huston-Tillotson University was one of 12 selected to attend a residency in Norfolk, Virginia, with Wynton Marsalis.

Even if you don’t recognize the name, there’s a good chance — especially if you’re a CBS Sunday Morning News fan — that you’ve heard Marsalis’s work.

Of the 12 bands, only two were selected to open for Marsalis’s band, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Huston-Tillotson was one of them.

“It’s a crazy opportunity. It’s an enriching opportunity,” Martinez said. “And it’s definitely something that you can’t get just anywhere.”

It was no small feat getting the Huston-Tillotson Jazz Orchestra to a national stage. That’s partly because the program didn’t even exist until about three years ago. That’s when Jeremy George took a leap of faith and left his job teaching music on the high school level in Florida to develop the jazz program at Huston-Tillotson.

“Before I moved here and took this job, I didn’t know anything about Huston-Tillotson University,” he said. “You know I was over in Florida like, there's a job opening at Huston-Tillotson? Where? Let me look that up. In Austin?”

Since moving here, George realized that even some people in Austin don’t know about Huston-Tillotson. It’s a small, 3-block campus on the east side. There are only about 40 music majors out of about 1,000 students. The music department is more of a music hallway.

“It’s harder for us to get students to come because our school doesn’t have the resume … you know you can’t go into an Academy Sports and see Huston-Tillotson shirts,” he said.

George said he was ecstatic when he got the call that Huston-Tillotson was invited to the residency in Norfolk. But being a small school, it also presented a challenge. George didn’t want his students to miss what he called a "once in a lifetime opportunity," but they needed to raise $30,000 to make it happen.

“A lot of schools have travel budgets. We don’t have the same resources,” he said. “We had to fundraise every dollar.”

George said he made calls to anyone that would donate to the trip — even his mom — and they made it work. Every student got to fly to Norfolk. For some students, it was their first flight ever.

And they didn’t come back empty handed.

Huston-Tillotson students took home awards for most outstanding piano player, bassist, drummer, tenor saxophone, clarinet soloist, trumpet and reed section.

“To say that we have been recognized on such a prestigious level in three years, when you have schools that have hundreds of music majors, schools who have huge music buildings, over 100 music faculty, it’s unheard of,” George said.

Josh Lister, the rising senior who was awarded the most outstanding piano player, said his experience in Norfolk was a blessing. But he's not calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Because I believe we all have great plans and great futures,” he said. “Music has the ability to touch and reach people in places that we can’t physically go. So as long as we keep that up, we’ll touch many lives.”

Lister and Martinez don’t know when they’ll play in front of another jazz great. But they are gearing up for another performance at one of Austin’s most sought after venues: the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The Huston-Tillotson Jazz Orchestra will play weekend two.