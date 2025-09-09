The National Urban League ‘State of Black America Report with Marc Morial

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League.

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

At the opening session of this year’s National Urban League conference, held this year in Cleveland, OH. Morial delivered a powerful warning and a resounding call to action. Unveiling the 2025 “State of Black America” report, Morial declared the nation in a “state of emergency,” citing mounting threats to decades of racial progress in civil rights, democracy and economic equity.

