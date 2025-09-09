© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The National Urban League ‘State of Black America Report with Marc Morial

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:23 AM CDT
Marc H. Morial stands in a blue suit in front of a white background, smiling.
Mauri Solages
/
Marc H. Morial
Marc H. Morial is the President and CEO of the National Urban League.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League.

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

At the opening session of this year’s National Urban League conference, held this year in Cleveland, OH. Morial delivered a powerful warning and a resounding call to action. Unveiling the 2025 “State of Black America” report, Morial declared the nation in a “state of emergency,” citing mounting threats to decades of racial progress in civil rights, democracy and economic equity.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.
Tags
Life & Arts John HansonMarc H. MorialAfrican American EntrepreneurshipIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content