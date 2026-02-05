From a Black History Month party to a print expo: 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Last week, we published a story about Banana Phone, a weekly comedy show where the audience heckles the performers to toughen them up for hostile crowds. It's definitely not for the faint of heart, so I don't know if I can recommend! But if you enjoy cringing at other folks being roasted, stop by the Creek and The Cave on Sunday for the "controlled cruelty," as reporter Sean Saldana puts it.

Another comedy show I want to recommend but it might not be for everyone is Midnight Church from Fallout Theater. The improv show, which — you guessed it! — starts at midnight, goes off "confessions" offered by attendees. Sounds like it could be good for the soul.

Here are some other things going on this weekend.

Somebody to Love

Cost: Free

Opening reception Friday, 6-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Sage Studio, Canopy, 916 Springdale Road, Building 2 #103

Go see Chris Cody's valentine-inspired show featuring portraits of couples. Cody uses markers, colored pencils and oil pastels to create his artwork, inspired by '80s and '90s pop culture.

It's also Open Canopy this weekend, so check out other studios in the building. Art from the Streets is having a curated show, Many Voices, on Saturday from 1–4 p.m.

Solar Saturday: Black History Month Kick-Off Block Party

Cost: Free

Saturday, noon–6 p.m.

George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center

1165 Angelina St.

The celebration includes a Black makers market, art and dance classes, and musical performances. KUTX DJ Marc Fort will spin records from 2–5 p.m. The event also marks the opening of an exhibition of work by sculptor Steven Bernard Jones. Find the full lineup here.

Runnerrss is having a record release party at Hole in the Wall on Saturday. / rrunnerrss Runnerrss is having a record release party at Hole in the Wall on Saturday.

Rrunnerrss’ album release show

Cost: $10

Saturday, doors at 8 p.m.

Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe St.

Michael Zapruder leads this new band of venerable musicians who have played with Okkervil River, Star Parks, Black Pumas, Heartless Bastards and other Austin giants. Their self-titled debut is "a beautiful but heartbreaking exploration of safety and belonging in a world guaranteeing neither."

Cheetah Cheetah opens the show, and Stella and the Very Messed closes.

PrintEXPO

Cost: Free, $35+ to attend the opening night fundraiser

Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Blue Genie, 6100 Airport Blvd.

Buy original artwork and watch live demonstrations throughout the weekend. The annual fair comprises over 100 artists, galleries, print shops and universities. Opening night features an artist talk, live music, food and drinks.

The Last Match, Filigree Theatre

Cost: $27+

Through Feb. 22

Sterling Stage, 6134 East Highway 290

Anna Ziegler's play explores ambition and love in the world of competitive tennis.

Previously recommended and ongoing:

