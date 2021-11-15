9-year-old Ezra Blount has died, bringing the Astroworld death toll to 10

Content warning: The below story features details of injuries to a child that may be disturbing to some readers.

Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy critically injured during this month’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, died Sunday after more than a week in a medically induced coma, his family’s lawyer said. He is now the 10th person killed in the wake of the Nov. 5 concert.

Ezra spent nine days in the hospital with brain, liver, and kidney trauma at the event, in which a crowd rushed the stage during Travis Scott’s set, leaving at least 25 people hospitalized.

Ben Crump, whose firm is representing the Blount family, wrote in a statement that lawyers were working with the family, and looking for answers as to what led to the deadly events.

“This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration,” Crump said. “Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Ezra was on his father Treston's shoulders during Scott's set when the father began to feel crushed and passed out, according to the father's post on GoFundMe. When the man woke up, Ezra was gone, he said.

The boy was later found trampled with life-threatening injuries, according to Crump.

The family, who according to the Associated Press is from Dallas, is now suing Scott and concert promoters. There are now at least 90 lawsuits related to the event.

Ezra is the youngest victim of the Nov. 5 tragedy at NRG Park. Eight aged 14 to 27 were initially pronounced dead. Since then a ninth victim, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, also died from injuries sustained at the concert, according to her family.

