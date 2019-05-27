Stephanie FedericoDigital News Editor
Stephanie Federico is a digital news editor at KUT.org. She came to Austin in January 2017 from NPR in Washington, D.C., where she was a homepage/audience engagement editor. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University and more than a dozen years of experience in newsrooms as a copy editor, wires editor, and digital and homepage editor.
