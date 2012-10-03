Here's Where To Get Your 'Fact Checks' During And After Tonight's Debate

Looking to see and hear what the fact checkers are saying during and after tonight's presidential debate about the claims made by President Obama and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney?

-- PolitiFact.com says it will be updating on its website and on Twitter. It's also pitching an Argument Ender app.

Also, if you want to read what PolitiFact has been saying about each candidate throughout the campaign, it has files on the fact-checking it has done on Romney and Obama.

-- FactCheck.org will be posting updates. It already has meaty posts on " Romney's stump speech" and " Obama's stump speech." It's very likely both candidates will be repeating lines from those materials, so they're good resources. And, it has assessments of the candidates statements that could be useful as well.

-- The New York Times says it has a team of reporters poised to post updates throughout the debate, pulling from "a spreadsheet of 76 pre-written fact-checking reports."

-- The Washington Post's Fact Checker will be on the case and already has separate files on its past fact-checking of the president and " the GOP candidates" (including Romney, obviously).

-- NPR, which will be streaming and broadcasting starting at 9 p.m. ET, will follow the 90-minute debate with a discussion that includes reports from correspondents John Ydstie, Julie Rovner and David Welna that analyze some of the candidates' statements.

Also, NPR social media strategist Andy Carvin will be on Twitter ( @acarvin) all evening. If you hear something you think Obama or Romney got wrong, tweet him your proof.

Finally, we'll be live blogging during the debate and will look to flag claims that might bear some scrutiny. Then, we'll come back after the debate with a fresh post that rounds up the highlights — and lowlights? — from all those fact checkers.

