Politics

Secretary Clinton Back At Work

By Mark Memmott
Published January 7, 2013 at 10:54 AM CST
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (at right, in front) in a photo released today (Jan 7, 2013) by the State Department. A spokesman says it was taken around 9:15 a.m. ET at a meeting with the department's assistant secretaries.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (at right, in front) in a photo released today (Jan 7, 2013) by the State Department. A spokesman says it was taken around 9:15 a.m. ET at a meeting with the department's assistant secretaries.

After nearly a month of health problems that culminated with a stay in a New York City hospital for treatment of a blood clot in a vein between her brain and her skull, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was back in her office Monday morning.

The State Department released a photo of the 65-year-old, soon-to-be-retired Clinton chairing a weekly meeting of assistant secretaries.

Clinton should be able to make a long-planned departure from her post in coming weeks. President Obama has nominated Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., to succeed Clinton and he's expected to be quickly confirmed by the Senate.

Update at 12:45 p.m. ET. A Helmet And A Jersey:

According to a spokeswoman, Clinton's staff gave her a warm welcome and two gifts — a football helmet with the department's seal and a football jersey with the number 112, for each of the countries she visited while secretary.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Some protection for the secretary.
/ State Department
Some protection for the secretary.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
