Early voting begins Monday in Texas. Here's what you need to know to vote.

Early voting for the May 7 elections in Texas starts Monday. A couple constitutional amendments and a number of local offices and propositions are on the ballot. Austinites, for example, will have the chance to weigh in on marijuana and police tactics.

Early voting ends May 3. Here’s what you need to know to vote.

Make sure you’re registered

Go here to verify your registration anywhere in the state.

Polling locations

You must vote at a polling location in the county where you live.

Travis County polling locations are open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Here’s a map:

Check wait times at Travis County locations here.

Williamson County polling locations are open Monday, April 25, through Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, May 2, through Tuesday, May 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.

Find a list of Williamson County early voting locations here. Check wait times at each location here.

Hays County polling location hours vary by date and location. Find a list of Hays County early voting locations and their hours here.

Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or can be expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and don’t have one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.



Voting by mail?

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Tuesday, April 26. The League of Women Voters has put together a guide to voting by mail for Central Texas voters here.

Once you’ve returned your mail-in ballot, you can check its status on the Texas Secretary of State's website here.

What’s on the ballot?

Travis County voters can type in their information here to see what will be on their ballot.

Williamson County voters can find their sample ballot here.

Hays County voters can view a sample ballot here.