Watch live: Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate

The Texas Senate will convene Tuesday as the Senate Court of Impeachment to consider the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

The suspended Republican attorney general is accused of constitutional bribery, abuse of official capacity, misuse of official information, and retaliation against former employees.

Texas House investigators accused Paxton of illegal acts in order to try and protect Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor, when he was being investigated by the FBI.

