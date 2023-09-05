© 2023 KUT Public Media

Watch live: Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate

The Texas Newsroom | By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published September 5, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT
Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton (left) stands with his attorney Tony Buzbee in the Texas Senate chambers on the first day of his impeachment trial.
Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment.

Note: This livestream is active only during legislative business.

The Texas Senate will convene Tuesday as the Senate Court of Impeachment to consider the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

The suspended Republican attorney general is accused of constitutional bribery, abuse of official capacity, misuse of official information, and retaliation against former employees.

Texas House investigators accused Paxton of illegal acts in order to try and protect Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor, when he was being investigated by the FBI.

Watch the trial below or follow along here for live updates.

Having trouble viewing the video? Watch on the Texas Senate website.

Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is the Texas Capitol Reporter for The Texas Newsroom.
