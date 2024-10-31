Can you wear a Halloween costume to the polls? Yes, with a few exceptions.

Halloween means ghouls and goblins are wandering around in plain sight. But can they cast their ballots alongside mortal humans?

The short answer: Yes.

Travis County elections office confirmed voters can cast their ballots with Halloween costumes on, as long as they are not dressed as a candidate on the ballot or wearing anything that can be intrusive to other people's space.

A bee was among those voting Thursday morning in Travis County near the Allandale neighborhood.

Voter Daniela Balderas cast her ballot wearing a black and yellow striped costume and a headband with black, fuzzy antennae. She left her wings in the car.

"We're dressed as a family," she said. "My baby and I are bees and my husband is the beekeeper."

Balderas found a few minutes to cast an early ballot at the Northwest Recreation Center while on the way to an event at her child's music class. There was no line when she arrived.

"With a child, it can be difficult to plan," she said. "We just want to make sure that we cast our ballots and we don't run into any problems before the actual election day."

Dina Dreifuerst, an Election Protection team member, said extravagant looks and makeup are not limited to Halloween alone.

User metzie on Austin's subreddit, r/Austin, asked: "Can anyone confirm that we’re allowed to vote while dressed in drag?" Dreifuerst said those who want to wear drag to the polls are welcome, with a few exceptions.

"I don't see why it wouldn't be allowed, I mean, it's legal clothing," she said. "Unless that drag is in a particular person that is on a ballot."

Electioneering is still not allowed, which means you can't wear t-shirts, hats, or any other clothing related to a particular candidate, political party or measure on the ballot. Dreifuerst recommends people call the Election Protection team (866-687-8683) or Travis County Clerk (512-238-8683) if they have questions about a particular costume or outfit.

KUT has put together voter guides for three counties. Each guide has information on the biggest races in the area, including links to sample ballots:



Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.