Williamson County voter guide: What you need to know to vote early

Texans are headed to the polls this election season to vote for the next president. But there's also a long list of important local races, including deciding the next Williamson County sheriff and school board positions in Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD.

It can be overwhelming, but we've got you covered. You can find your sample ballot on the county website. Here’s what you need to know to vote in Williamson County.

(Not a Williamson County resident? Check out our Travis County voter guide or our Hays County voter guide for those races.)



What’s on my ballot?

Williamson County residents will see a mix of federal, statewide and local races on their ballot. Notable ones in Williamson County include:

Williamson County sheriff

The sheriff is an elected law enforcement officer. This person is responsible for apprehending fugitives, running the county jail and leading a team of sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel.

Democratic incumbent Mike Gleason is running for re-election. He was first elected to the office in 2020. Before becoming sheriff, Gleason served as an assistant chief deputy, captain of patrol services and lieutenant at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

More information about Gleason's positions can be found on his campaign website.

Republican Matthew Lindemann is challenging Gleason. Lindemann currently serves as a constable for Williamson County's Precinct 3. He was appointed to the office in 2021. Before becoming a constable, Lindemann served as a lieutenant in the Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

More information about Lindemann's positions can be found on his campaign website.

School board seats

Leander ISD has three school boards seats up for election: Places 3, 4 and 5. All three seats have contested races.

You can find candidate bios on the Leander ISD website.

Round Rock ISD also has three school board seats up for election: Places 1, 2 and 7. All three seats have contested races.

Liberty Hill ISD voter approval tax rate election

Liberty Hill ISD is asking voters to approve Proposition A, which would increase the district's tax rate.

If approved, the total tax rate will be $1.22 per $100 property valuation, according to the district's election website.

That would increase the tax payment by about $18 a month on a $462,264 home in Liberty Hill ISD.

The revenue earned would be used to increase teacher salaries and continue some instructional and extracurricular programs.

If voters do not approve Proposition A, the district said it may have to cut up to 10% of its teaching staff.

Here's what else you need to know before heading to the polls.

Am I registered to vote?

Make sure you’re registered to vote before heading to the polls. You can verify your voter registration in Williamson County using the Texas Secretary of State's My Voter Portal. The deadline to register for this election was Oct. 7.



Where and when can I vote?

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21, and runs through the Friday, Nov. 1.

To figure out where you can vote early, check this list from the county.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day, you cannot be denied a ballot.

Election Day voting centers throughout the county can be found on the county website.



Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or can be expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

Here are the accepted forms of ID:



Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military identification card that includes the person's photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate that includes the person's photograph

U.S. passport

If you had trouble getting an ID and don’t have one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate or court admissible birth document

All of these documents can be either a copy or the original. If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.



What if I want to vote by mail?

The deadline to register to vote my mail is Oct. 25.

If you're a registered voter in Texas, you can vote by mail if you:



will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

Williamson County residents can print and fill out an application to vote by mail here.

When filling out the application and mail-in ballot, use black or blue ink and follow the instructions to deliver it on time. Make sure your county's elections office receives your ballot on or before Election Day. You can mail in your ballot or hand deliver the sealed envelope to the county elections office. You'll need to show an ID if you go in person.

You can check the status of your mailed-in ballot here.