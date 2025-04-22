Williamson County Judge Steven Snell shares his priorities

Former Liberty Hill Independent School District Superintendent Steven Snell was sworn in as Williamson County judge Monday.

"We we are very honored to have Steve join us in an extremely fast growing county with a lot of big decisions ahead of us," Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey said.

He will serve in the role until the county's next general election in November 2026, at which point, Snell said, he intends to seek a full term as county judge.

"I plan to win the trust of Williamson County, the community and the voters with integrity and vision," he said.

Snell used Monday's ceremony to lay out some of that vision. Here is what he said about his priorities:



Public safety

Snell said his vision includes supporting Williamson County's law enforcement agencies and making sure the county has the "best public safety department in the State of Texas."

As county judge, he will have considerable influence in helping determine the sheriff department's budget, including providing input on specific line items.

Snell acknowledged Williamson County Sheriff Matthew Lindemann, who took office in January after defeating former Sheriff Mike Gleason, an incumbent, during last year's general election.

"[I'm] looking forward to working with you, and doing everything we can to keep Williamson County the safest place for our citizens," he said. "You're a great leader, and just can't wait to see what the future holds."



Transportation

Snell said his vision also includes helping the county grow and develop "with purpose and intentionality, so that as we grow, our roads and our infrastructure are planned and ready to go."

One of his primary responsibilities as county judge will be to help oversee and maintain approximately 1,400 miles of county roads spread over an area of more than 1,100 square miles.

"I want our families not to be stuck on a road, but to get to work quickly and get home safely to their families quickly," Snell said.

He also acknowledged that not everyone in county is comfortable with the amount of growth the area is seeing.

The county is the tenth fastest-growing county in the nation, and eighth fastest-growing county in the state, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Its population of over 700,000 people is expected to more than double by 2050.

"Some people embrace it, some people are fearful," Snell said. "I just want to make sure that we grow the right way and that our infrastructure is ready for that growth."



Economic growth

Finally, Snell said his vision includes continuing to uphold the county's "friendly" business reputation to encourage economic growth.

"I will work tirelessly to ensure Williamson County maintains a strong position with economic development and growth," he said. "We will remain friendly to business, both small businesses and large corporations."

He pointed to his experience with economic development and chamber boards in Liberty Hill and Hutto and his ability to form business relationships.

"I like to visit. I like to build relationships. I've had a lot of experience [with] land deals and building and working with architects and contractors," Snell said.



Snell's path to county judge

The Williamson County's Commissioners Court appointed Snell to the position last month after former County Judge Bill Gravell resigned to take a job with the Trump administration.

Snell is a resident of Leander and holds both bachelor's and master’s degrees from Texas Tech University.

He most recently served as superintendent for Liberty Hill ISD for six years.

Snell resigned from the position on April 7.

"Liberty Hill's been great," he said. "But this is a great county, and I look forward to serving the four corners of Williamson County."

Snell will oversee his first county Commissioners Court meeting next Tuesday.