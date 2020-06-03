Activists And Protesters Call For Cuts To Police Department Budget

By 1 hour ago
  • Police line up in downtown Austin on Sunday during protests over police violence against black people.
    Police line up in downtown Austin on Sunday during protests over police violence against black people.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

In addition to talking about police accountability and the dangers protesters face in the streets, the Austin Justice Coalition discussed Tuesday the idea of cutting police department budgets.

It’s a policy goal that’s existed for years among Austin criminal justice reformers but appears to have gained new momentum as protests and budget woes continue.

“Every dollar spent on policing has an opportunity cost. That cost is money that could have been spent on housing, money that could have been spent on health,” said Chris Harris, who directs criminal justice programs at the nonprofit Texas Appleseed.

“We have doctors without PPE (personal protective equipment), but we have police armed to the teeth,” he added.

Advocates say reducing police spending could lower interactions between officers and black and brown people who feel threatened by police. Opponents counter it could result in police doing more overtime work.

Some Austin protesters have been calling to cut or “defund” police. 

“We would like to see the police defunded,” a protester, who would only speak anonymously out of fear of police reprisal, told KUT on Saturday. “We would like to see them become civil servants.”

Austin spends about $376 million, over a third of the general fund budget, on its police department.

The city is in the early phase of this year’s budget process, putting out questionnaires and planning public forums where many others will likely say police spending is a top priority.

But, with finances stretched because of COVID-19, advocates for the cuts think they could have a strong case this year.

Got a tip? Email Mose Buchele at mbuchele@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @mosebuchele.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Austin Police Department
City Budget
Protests

Related Content

Chief Manley Says Black Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot With 'Less Lethal' Round

By Jun 1, 2020
A line of Austin Police officers block the front of police headquarters Sunday as thousands protest in the street.
Michael Minasi / KUT

A 20-year-old black man is hospitalized in critical condition after police shot him with beanbag rounds outside police headquarters Sunday night, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday.

Watch: Mayor Adler And Austin Justice Coalition Leader Discuss Weekend's Protests

By Jun 1, 2020
People gathered at the Capitol on Sunday to protest police killings of unarmed black people.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Chas Moore, executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, says he doesn’t condone or criticize protesters’ actions in Austin over the weekend. 

Watch: 'Black Lives Matter' Protesters In Austin Say Justice Is Long Overdue

By Jun 1, 2020
Protesters hold signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace."
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Demonstrators protested at the Capitol, through the streets of downtown Austin, outside police headquarters and on I-35 over the weekend, calling for justice in the police killings of unarmed black people.