After Bribery Scandal, UT Austin's Admissions Practices Being Investigated By Feds

By 9 minutes ago
  • Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The University of Texas at Austin is among eight schools now being investigated in connection with a nationwide admissions bribery scandal.

University officials were sent a letter from the U.S. Department of Education advising that UT’s admissions practices were the subject of a “preliminary investigation” into whether any federal financial aid regulations were violated.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors in Boston detailed a wide-ranging scheme to rig student test scores and bribe athletic officials at top-tier colleges and universities to guarantee admission for some wealthy applicants. More than 50 people were charged.

Former UT men’s tennis coach Michael Center, who was fired after he was charged in the scheme, allegedly took nearly $100,000 in return for arranging a scholarship for an applicant who did not play tennis competitively. 

Center is due in federal court in Boston later this week for a hearing on fraud and conspiracy charges.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, UT confirmed it had received a letter informing it of the investigation and said it was working with the federal government to "respond to their questions regarding admissions while we conduct our own internal review.”

The university has said that Center’s alleged actions “do not reflect our admissions process.”

After the scheme was uncovered, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all public universities in Texas to re-evaluate their admissions processes.

"I expect all universities to look into this and make sure they have procedures and policies so that this type of action will never be able to happen again," he said.

UT is also among the schools being sued by a pair of California students who allege they "were negligent in failing to maintain adequate protocols and security measures in place to guarantee the sanctity of the college admissions process, and to ensure that their own employees were not engaged in these type of bribery schemes."

Tags: 
UT Austin
Tennis
Greg Abbott

Related Content

UT Austin Is Sued Over College Admissions In Class-Action Lawsuit

By Mar 14, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

UT Austin has been named in a class-action lawsuit over a national, $25-million college admissions scandal that has led to scores of indictments across the country – including the university's men's tennis coach, who was fired yesterday.

UT Austin Fires Michael Center After Indictment In College Admission Scheme

By Mar 13, 2019
Miguel Gutierrez / Texas Tribune

A day after his indictment in a wide-ranging college admissions scandal, longtime UT Austin tennis coach Michael Center has been fired.

UT Austin Tennis Coach Accepted Nearly $100,000 In College Admission Scheme, Authorities Say

By Mar 12, 2019
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

UT Austin men's tennis coach Michael Center has been arrested and charged with mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a wide-ranging, multimillion-dollar college admissions scandal.

U.S. Charges Dozens Of Parents, Coaches In Massive College Admissions Scandal

By Mar 12, 2019

Updated at 10:15 p.m. ET

Federal officials have charged dozens of well-heeled parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, in what the Justice Department says was a multimillion-dollar scheme to cheat college admissions standards. The parents allegedly paid a consultant who then fabricated academic and athletic credentials and arranged bribes to help get their children into prestigious universities.