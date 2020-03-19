Are You Most At-Risk From COVID-19? Here Are Stores That'll Help You Dodge Crowds

For older folks and people with compromised immune systems, going to get groceries in this outbreak of COVID-19 is more than a chore. It's a gamble.

All those fomites and surfaces and packed aisles can present a real health risk, so some stores are adopting so-called preferential queuing policies – allowing those who are more at-risk to shop in small numbers before opening up doors to the masses.

Here's a rundown of which stores are allowing this in Central Texas.

Randalls

Randalls is encouraging people who are younger and healthy not to shop between 7 and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so people who are older or immunocompromised can feel safer shopping.

Whole Foods

The Austin-based grocer says it's allowing people 60 and over to shop an hour before a location officially opens up. There are four Whole Foods locations in the Austin area.

H-E-B and Central Market

The San Antonio-based chains do not currently have a policy. A representative from H-E-B told CNN the company wouldn't, citing recommendations from health officials.

Target

Every Wednesday, Target stores will give at-risk shoppers priority during a location's first hour of operation.

Walmart

Walmart says from March 24 to April 28, it will allow customers over 60 to shop every Tuesday an hour before any location's opening.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's doesn't currently have a policy.

Dollar General