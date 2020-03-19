Are You Most At-Risk From COVID-19? Here Are Stores That'll Help You Dodge Crowds

For older folks and people with compromised immune systems, going to get groceries in this outbreak of COVID-19 is more than a chore. It's a gamble.
All those fomites and surfaces and packed aisles can present a real health risk, so some stores are adopting so-called preferential queuing policies – allowing those who are more at-risk to shop in small numbers before opening up doors to the masses.
Here's a rundown of which stores are allowing this in Central Texas.
Randalls
- Randalls is encouraging people who are younger and healthy not to shop between 7 and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so people who are older or immunocompromised can feel safer shopping.
Whole Foods
- The Austin-based grocer says it's allowing people 60 and over to shop an hour before a location officially opens up. There are four Whole Foods locations in the Austin area.
H-E-B and Central Market
- The San Antonio-based chains do not currently have a policy. A representative from H-E-B told CNN the company wouldn't, citing recommendations from health officials.
Target
- Every Wednesday, Target stores will give at-risk shoppers priority during a location's first hour of operation.
Walmart
- Walmart says from March 24 to April 28, it will allow customers over 60 to shop every Tuesday an hour before any location's opening.
Trader Joe's
- Trader Joe's doesn't currently have a policy.
Dollar General
- Dollar General will open an hour early to accommodate older and other at-risk shoppers.