Are You Most At-Risk From COVID-19? Here Are Stores That'll Help You Dodge Crowds

By 4 hours ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

For older folks and people with compromised immune systems, going to get groceries in this outbreak of COVID-19 is more than a chore. It's a gamble. 

All those fomites and surfaces and packed aisles can present a real health risk, so some stores are adopting so-called preferential queuing policies – allowing those who are more at-risk to shop in small numbers before opening up doors to the masses.

Here's a rundown of which stores are allowing this in Central Texas.

Randalls

  • Randalls is encouraging people who are younger and healthy not to shop between 7 and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so people who are older or immunocompromised can feel safer shopping.   

Whole Foods

  • The Austin-based grocer says it's allowing people 60 and over to shop an hour before a location officially opens up. There are four Whole Foods locations in the Austin area.

H-E-B and Central Market

  • The San Antonio-based chains do not currently have a policy. A representative from H-E-B told CNN the company wouldn't, citing recommendations from health officials.

Target

  • Every Wednesday, Target stores will give at-risk shoppers priority during a location's first hour of operation.

Walmart

  • Walmart says from March 24 to April 28, it will allow customers over 60 to shop every Tuesday an hour before any location's opening.

Trader Joe's

  • Trader Joe's doesn't currently have a policy.

Dollar General

  • Dollar General will open an hour early to accommodate older and other at-risk shoppers.
Coronavirus
COVID-19
grocery stores

