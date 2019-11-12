Austin Abandons South Austin Shelter As It Prepares To Buy Hotels To House The Homeless

By Nov 12, 2019
  • A volunteer for the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition speaks with a person experiencing homelessness during the Jan. 26 homelessness count.
    A volunteer for the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition speaks with a person experiencing homelessness during the Jan. 26 homelessness count.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin is no longer pursuing a 100-bed shelter in South Austin and could opt instead to provide housing in motels for homeless Austinites.

The move comes after a suggestion from the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), the nonprofit that coordinates Austin and Travis County's efforts to address homelessness. Council members will vote on the proposal at their meeting Thursday.

The city announced late last week that it might buy a motel near Oltorf Street and I-35 for $8 million to provide low-barrier housing for roughly 80 people, meaning they could, after a referral, stay in a unit for at least 90 days without undergoing any mandatory case management or treatment requirements.

ECHO says it's prepared to raise money to operate the units while the city finalizes the purchase. It would then take over operations and coordinate on-site services for clients going forward.

Council Member Ann Kitchen, who first proposed spending $8.6 million on property at Ben White Boulevard for an emergency shelter, said she would support the decision to rehab the motel – and the move to pursue similar housing solutions.

She said using motel rooms would be quicker and more cost effective.

"In that sense, I hear your recommendation to not go forward with the actual location along Ben White, and I support that," Kitchen said. "I agree with that, because ... [this is] part of a larger strategy."

The decision comes as the city crystallizes its strategy to house Austinites after rolling back rules governing behavior related to homelessness. City Council's plan to end homelessness, which it passed last year, focused more on long-term strategies. Those efforts included buying and retrofitting property before people could be housed and connected to services – a hurdle to immediately addressing homelessness.  

As part of that strategy, council members earlier this year approved buying property off Bannister Drive and Ben White Boulevard in South Austin for an emergency shelter that would require mandatory case management – similar to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. Neighbors argued the shelter was too close to schools, however, and that the city's decision-making process didn't include enough public input.

At the council's work session Tuesday, ECHO Executive Director Matt Mollica said the hotel rooms near I-35 and Oltorf wouldn't require immediate rehabilitation to meet standards of what's called "bridge housing." If the city wanted to do what is called "permanent supportive housing," it would need to install sinks in the rooms to meet federal standards; it could use federal housing vouchers for that.

Mollica has introduced similar bridge housing while working with both the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless in Denver and at a nonprofit serving San Francisco's homeless population.

"It has an immediate impact. The units are ready for occupancy," Mollica said, "and until the money's raised to have it run smoothly and fluidly through ECHO, I believe ... there'd still be a desire to use the space for folks who are in existing programs."

Mayor Steve Adler called the solution more "cost-effective," as the cost per room would be about half that of the South Austin shelter.

The decision comes as the state and private backers offer shorter-term solutions for housing. Last week, the governor directed the Texas Department of Transportation to set aside 5 acres of land for an outdoor campsite near U.S. Highway 183. That announcement came after the unveiling of a plan to build a 300-bed temporary shelter in the downtown area from a coalition of business groups and nonprofits known as ATX Helps.

Tags: 
Homelessness
Austin City Council
Gov. Abbott Says He'll Use 5 Acres Of State-Owned Land To Temporarily House Homeless Austinites

By Nov 7, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott's office said the state will use 5 acres of state land at U.S. Highway 183 and Montopolis Drive as a temporary campsite for homeless Austinites. The site would serve as a stopgap until a privately backed effort brings a temporary shelter online in the downtown area.

Austin Businesses, Nonprofits Hope To Raise $14 Million For A Temporary Homeless Shelter Downtown

By Nov 7, 2019
ATX Helps says it wants to provide at least one temporary shelter from Sprung Instant Structures to hold 150 bunk beds and comfortably sleep 300 people.
Sprung Instant Structures

A group of Austin businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations is trying to raise $14 million to build and operate a temporary shelter for Austinites experiencing homelessness.

Austin Police Make First Arrest For Violating The City's New Ban On Camping Outside The ARCH

By Nov 5, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A day after clearing encampments outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, Austin police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly violating the city's new camping ban near the downtown shelter.

'The Timing Is Not Ideal': State Cleanup Of Homeless Camps Comes As Austin Clears Area Around ARCH

By Nov 4, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Crystal Harris cares about two things – a blanket and a teddy bear that belonged to her mother, who died two years ago. This morning, the 24-year-old homeless Austinite was prepared to fight for both of them.

As Austin Rolls Out Its Revised Camping And Resting Bans, The Future Is Uncertain

By Oct 29, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Every Walls is a company man.

The 73-year-old veteran served in the Army in Vietnam. He follows rules, and he follows chain of command. He also shares a camp across the street from the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) with a friend.