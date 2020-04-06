Austin Health Official Expects City's Face-Covering Guidance Will Become A Requirement

By 2 hours ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The interim health authority for Austin-Travis County says he expects a recommendation for Austinites to wear fabric face coverings when they're outside the home to become a requirement.

Dr. Mark Escott said Monday the goal of people covering their faces when they're out for essential reasons would be to get people back to work and businesses open sooner by stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

He said masks must be used along with social distancing, not as a substitute. Evidence from the 1918 flu pandemic — believed to have infected one-third of the world's population — suggests cloth masks gave a false sense of security and people continued to interact with one another, he said.

Cotton is preferred for fabric face coverings, Escott said.

"The higher the thread count, the better the filtration is going to be," he said. 

"The key points are it needs to cover the mouth and the nose, and it needs to be comfortable for the wearer," Escott said. "What we don't want to happen is for people to wear things which are not comfortable, and they end up adjusting it — touching their face more often than they normally would, because that will defeat the purpose."

He said the guidance may be in place for an extended period of time, so people should have more than one ready to use.

What's behind the new guidance on wearing face coverings? Escott said the point of everyone covering their faces is not to protect the wearer from people who are sick; it's designed to protect other members of the public from the wearer. 

"We have increasing evidence that those without symptoms, as well as those who have very mild symptoms that may not even realize they could be infected, have the ability to transmit the disease," Escott said.

People do not need to run out and get surgical masks or N95 masks, he said. If people do have them at home, they can donate them to the Austin Disaster Relief Network to be used by first responders and health care workers "who desperately need those to stay safe."

The city's health officials first recommended on Sunday that people cover their faces while outside the home, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Making a fabric face covering at home

Here's a step-by-step guide from the CDC's website on how to make a fabric face covering using a T-shirt and two rubber bands. And here's Mayor Steve Adler demonstrating in a video released Sunday:

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Austin Public Health

Related Content

CDC Now Recommends Americans Consider Wearing Cloth Face Coverings In Public

By Apr 3, 2020

Updated at 8:35 p.m. ET

President Trump said Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that people wear cloth or fabric face coverings, which can be made at home, when entering public spaces such as grocery stores and public transit stations. It is mainly to prevent those people who have the virus — and might not know it — from spreading the infection to others.

Maps: Tracking COVID-19's Spread In Texas

By KERA News 9 hours ago

The public radio stations that make up The Texas Newsroom are tracking cases and deaths based on counts from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Abbott Says Texas Is Increasing Supply Of Personal Protective Equipment Thanks To The Private Sector

By 3 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he feels more confident now than ever in regard to Texas' ability to acquire personal protective equipment.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Bastrop County Confirms First Death, Free Child Care For Frontline Workers

By 12 hours ago
A sign on a business on South Congress noting the business is closed.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from the weekend, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Public Health Is Setting Up Two Facilities To House Nursing Home Residents With COVID-19

By Mar 30, 2020
An Austin Public Health sign explains ways to prevent the spread of disease.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health announced Monday that its new nursing home task force is setting up sites to house nursing home residents who test positive for COVID-19. The city says these isolation facilities will give COVID-19 patients who don’t need hospitalization a safe place to recover while staying away from other nursing home residents and staff.