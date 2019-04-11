Austin ISD Fires Andrews Principal Accused Of Discriminating Against Immigrant Parents

The Austin Independent School District has fired Andrews Elementary Principal Gabriela Soto after parents and teachers accused her of discriminating against immigrant parents.

A group of school advocates held a press conference Monday to publicize these accusations. Parents said Soto made negative comments toward immigrant parents and wouldn't let parents serve on the PTA board because of their immigration status. They cited a picture Soto posted of new PTA board members with the caption "Make Andrews Great Again."

Soto had been on leave since March. The district said Diana Vallejo would continue to serve as substitute principal.

In a letter sent Wednesday to parents, the district said it "would continue to review and address the concerns that have been brought forward regarding Andrews Elementary."

The letter continues:

We will work with Ms. Vallejo to continue to create the safest possible environment for Andrews students, families, and employees, providing them with the foundation needed to learn, thrive, seek assistance and information, and reach each child’s potential in an education-focused environment, free of insecurity and fear, regardless of immigration status. We are committed to working collaboratively to restore trust.

The district said it would provide information soon about the next steps in hiring a new principal.