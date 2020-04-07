Austin ISD Students Will Not Receive A-F Grades This Semester

  • A young person reads a school closure sign at Travis High School in South Austin on March 18.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Students at Austin Independent School District will receive pass or incomplete grades for their classes this semester, not A-F grades, the school board decided Monday night. 

The board of trustees passed the resolution to address how to deal with grades as classes move online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board approved the following measures: Class rank for high school seniors will be calculated with grades from up to the third quarter, which was the first six weeks of this spring semester. Classes that students are enrolled in this semester will not get A-F grades. Instead, their transcript will show pass or incomplete. GPAs for high school students will not include this spring semester.

Some board members brought up the concern that some families may have about how this could affect college admissions. But board members said colleges and universities will likely understand.

“Colleges are dealing with this too,” board member Amber Elenz said. “So I think it’s important for us to realize that every education system is going through this so we’re not the only school district and students dealing with this.” 

The district said many high school students are in career and technical education classes — including certified nursing assistance programs, veterinary technician classes, cosmetology — and they are working on how to transition those online on a case-by-case basis. 

Last week, the school district announced that school buildings will remain closed for an "indefinite period of time." Classes resumed Monday online.

Austin ISD
Coronavirus
COVID-19

