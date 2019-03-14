Beto O'Rourke Is Running For President, Ending Months Of Speculation

By 2 minutes ago
  • Beto O'Rourke addresses supporters in El Paso on election night in November.
    Beto O'Rourke addresses supporters in El Paso on election night in November.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke is running for president, he announced in a video with his wife, Amy.

"Amy and I are happy to share with you that I'm running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America," O'Rourke says in the video, released early Thursday morning. "This is a defining moment of truth for this country and for every single one of us."

You can watch his announcement video below:

O'Rourke narrowly lost a U.S. Senate seat to Ted Cruz last year. He was expected to make an official announcement Thursday morning.

The possibility of O’Rourke running has been the subject of a lot of speculation after his challenge to Cruz last year. That race was one of the most closely watched races in the country during what was a particularly energized midterm election.

It was also one of the most expensive races. O’Rourke raised more than $80 million in his bid to oust Cruz.

His fundraising prowess, as well as his ability to engage younger voters and communities of color in Texas, garnered national attention for O’Rourke throughout his campaign.

O’Rourke’s impressive campaign apparatus – which comprised hundreds of staff and volunteers across the state – eventually led to an impressive showing on election night. O’Rourke lost to Cruz by a mere 2.6 percentage points. It was the closest a Democrat had come to winning a Senate seat in Texas in more than two decades.

During the race, O’Rourke had said he was not interested in running for president, but after his loss in November, he said he was seriously considering it.

With his announcement, O’Rourke is now joining more than a dozen Democrats who have also announced they are seeking their party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential election. That includes U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker and Bernie Sanders, among others.

This post has been updated. 

Tags: 
Beto O'Rourke
2020 Presidential Race

Related Content

Beto O'Rourke Says He's Not Running For Senate, But Leaves Door Open For Presidential Bid

By Feb 27, 2019
Montinique Monroe for KUT

Beto O’Rourke says he will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2020, but signaled a possible run for president.

Beto O'Rourke Says He's Excited At Prospect Of A Presidential Run. He'll Decide This Month.

By Feb 5, 2019
Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters (Winfrey); Leslie Boorhem-Stephenson (O'Rourke)

NEW YORK CITY — Beto O'Rourke said Tuesday he will decide whether to run for president by the end of the month.

He made the comment during an interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who pressed him on his long-awaited decision — and whether he's given himself a deadline.

Beto O'Rourke Raised $80 Million Total For Ted Cruz Challenge, Left Little In Bank

By Dec 7, 2018
Beto O'Rourke speaks at his Turn out for Texas campaign event at Auditorium Shores in Austin on Sept. 29, 2018.
Montinique Monroe / KUT

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, ultimately raised over $80 million in his unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas — and he left little in his campaign coffers when it was all done.

Beto O'Rourke No Longer Ruling Out 2020 Presidential Run

By & Nov 26, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

Beto O'Rourke, coming off a closer-than-expected race against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is no longer ruling out a 2020 presidential run.

Bernie Sanders Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign, No Longer An Underdog

By & Feb 19, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is giving it another go, launching a second campaign for the White House four years after surprising Democrats with a strong bid for the party's 2016 nomination.

"We began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it's time to move that revolution forward," the independent senator told Vermont Public Radio in an interview airing Tuesday morning.

Cory Booker Makes It Official: He's Running For President In 2020

By & Feb 1, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is the latest Democrat to enter the increasingly crowded race for the White House, making the initial announcement with a message of unity.

Sen. Kamala Harris Announces 2020 Presidential Candidacy

By & Jan 21, 2019

Updated at 9:10 a.m. ET

California Sen. Kamala Harris is running for president in 2020. The first-term Democratic senator made the announcement on ABC's Good Morning America Monday morning.

"I love my country, and this is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to fight for the best of who we are," Harris said.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro Announces He's Running For President

By Jan 12, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

Julián Castro, former San Antonio mayor and U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development, announced Saturday that he is running for president.

'We Can Win': Elizabeth Warren Outlines 2020 Presidential Bid

By Dec 31, 2018

Updated at 11:46 a.m. ET

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren essentially kicked off her 2020 presidential campaign on Monday, announcing an exploratory committee — a formal step toward seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 — along with outlining a pitch to voters.