Boats Sink At 'Trump Boat Parade' On Lake Travis

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it has received "multiple calls for boats in distress" from a "Trump Boat Parade" on Lake Travis today.

"A few have sunk," Public Information Officer Kristen Dark told KUT. Dark said the situation was developing and the sheriff's office had no details on possible injuries.

As the presidential election has geared up, boat rallies have become popular events among Trump supporters. Over 8,000 people had responded to the Lake Travis event's Facebook page.

"Boats of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to participate," organizers wrote on the page.

Texas Republican leaders, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, began a Trump bus tour across the state this week as well. Texas has been a reliably Republican state for decades. But several polls show former Vice President Joe Biden in a virtual tie with Trump. That's led to increased spending by Democrats to win the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.