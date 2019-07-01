Border Patrol Chief Calls Derogatory Posts In Closed Facebook Group 'Inappropriate'

By The Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • A Border Patrol car
    A Border Patrol agent patrols an area in Brownsville last August.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says sexist posts and comments mocking migrant deaths in a closed Facebook group for agents and employees are "completely inappropriate."

Carla Provost said in a statement Monday that any employee who violated standards will be held accountable. ProPublica published a report on the group that comprises about 9,500 current and former employees. There are about 20,000 active Border Patrol agents.

Group members posted graphic doctored images of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat. Other posts refer to Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Veronica Escobar, of Texas, in sexually explicit ways. One member encouraged agents to throw burritos at them during a facility tour Monday.

The assistant commissioner of the office of professional responsibility says the "disturbing social media activity" is being investigated.

Tags: 
Border Patrol
Immigration
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Veronica Escobar
Facebook

Related Content

Border Community Remembers A Father And Daughter Who Drowned Crossing The Rio Grande

Residents in the Rio Grande Valley gathered at vigils in McAllen and Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday evening to remember the lives of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria.

The Salvadoran father and daughter drowned as they tried to cross the river between Matamoros and Brownsville on June 23. Valeria's mother, Tania Vanessa Ávalos, watched as her family was swept away.

What You Need To Know About The Immigration Law That Criminalizes Unauthorized Border Crossings

By Kit Johnson for The Conversation Jun 29, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

During the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 race, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro challenged all candidates to join his call for the repeal of a controversial immigration law.

June Has Been A Deadly Month For Migrants Crossing The Border Into Texas

By Riane Roldan & The Texas Tribune Jun 28, 2019
Residents hold a vigil at La Lomita Chapel in Mission
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

As the wrenching photo of a Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande continues to spark national debate about U.S. immigration policy, the death toll of migrants trying to illegally cross the border has been quietly rising in recent weeks.

Acting Head Of Customs And Border Protection Plans To Step Down

By Jun 25, 2019

Updated at 5:07 p.m. ET

The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to step down in the coming weeks, according to two agency officials, amid a public furor over the treatment of migrant children in U.S. facilities.

John Sanders is expected to make his resignation effective July 5, according to the officials, who spoke to NPR on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made to agency employees.

U.S. Government Moves Migrant Children After Poor Conditions Are Exposed

By Martha Mendoza and Garance Burke & The Associated Press Jun 24, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The U.S. government has removed most of the children from a remote Border Patrol station in Texas following reports that more than 300 children were detained there, caring for each other with inadequate food, water and sanitation.

Texas Will Deploy 1,000 National Guard Troops To The Border During Migrant Surge

By Jun 21, 2019
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the state will deploy 1,000 troops from the Texas National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to aid the federal government with border security efforts.