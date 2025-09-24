© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

House of Diggs with Professor Marion Orr

KUT 90.5
Published September 24, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT
Marion Orr in a blue jacket and white shirt against a gray background. He is smiling.
Rythum Vinoben
Marion Orr is a political scientist, professor ofPublic Policy, and political science andurban studies atBrown University.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marion E. Orr, political scientist, professor of Public Policy, and political science and urban studies at Brown University, and author of House of Diggs: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Consequential Black Congressman, Charles C. Diggs, Jr.

In 1954, Charles C. Diggs, Jr was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives at the age of 3. He was the first African American lawmaker to represent Michigan in Congress. Diggs was an ardent supporter of civil rights and an impassioned advocate of increased American aid to Africa.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.
Tags
Life & Arts KUTIn Black AmericaIn Black America
Related Content