House of Diggs with Professor Marion Orr

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marion E. Orr, political scientist, professor of Public Policy, and political science and urban studies at Brown University, and author of “ House of Diggs: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Consequential Black Congressman, Charles C. Diggs, Jr. ”

In 1954, Charles C. Diggs, Jr was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives at the age of 3. He was the first African American lawmaker to represent Michigan in Congress. Diggs was an ardent supporter of civil rights and an impassioned advocate of increased American aid to Africa.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.