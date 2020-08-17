Cedar Park Police ID Man From 16-Hour Hostage Situation, Announce Charges In Officer Shootings

The Cedar Park Police Department has identified the man who allegedly shot three officers and held family members hostage overnight as 26-year-old Joseph DeSean Taylor.

Officers responded to a call Sunday afternoon from a woman who said her son had kicked in her door at 2304 Natalie Cove and was being aggressive, police said. When officers entered the home, police said, gunshots were fired at them and they returned fire. More than 50 rounds were fired during the incident, according to the CPPD.

Three officers who were shot were taken to the hospital.

Taylor then barricaded himself inside the home with three family members, police said. He came out at 8:50 a.m. Monday, after more than 16 hours of negotiations with the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team.

Taylor was taken to the hospital for examination and will be transported to the Williamson County Jail, interim Police Chief Mike Harmon said during a press conference Monday. He is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and three counts of aggravated kidnapping, Harmon said.

The Texas Rangers and the Cedar Park Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.

Harmon identified the officers who were shot as Jacqueline Quiles, Cris Hester and Nik Anderson. Quiles and Hester were released from the hospital Sunday night. Anderson underwent surgery Monday morning and is expected to be released in a few days, Harmon said.

After the incident, the three family members who were held hostage were evaluated by EMS to ensure they weren't hurt, Harmon said.

“She’s doing OK given all the circumstances,” Harmon said of Taylor’s mother. “We’re just all trying to get through this traumatic event together.”

Cedar Park police had been called to the house “at least two or three times” before, Harmon said, for assault calls and mental health issues, though Harmon said he wasn’t sure of a specific catalyst for Sunday’s incident.

While barricaded in the home, Taylor streamed video on Facebook Live, Harmon said, prompting officials to get his account taken down.

“The decision was at that time to reach out to Facebook and get his Facebook account shut down so he wasn’t able to stream live and show what was going on with him and the hostages and give him any more attention through social media,” he said.

Several agencies were involved in the hours-long scene overnight, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI and several local police and fire departments.

“We have also had citizens, neighbors and local businesses dropping off water and food for our staff over the past day and a half, and we would like to extend our deepest gratitude for their help,” Harmon said.

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

