Hostage Situation Ends Peacefully After Shooting Of 3 Cedar Park Police Officers

Cedar Park police say the suspect who shot three officers responding to an emergency call Sunday afternoon has surrendered peacefully and has released all of his family members who were being held hostage.

None of the officers have life-threatening injuries, according to Cedar Park Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon, who said one officer is currently in surgery while the other two officers have been released from the hospital in good condition.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, the man released his brother and sister from the home on Natalie Cove, Harmon said. At around 9 a.m., police said the suspect came out of the home peacefully with his mother, the last remaining hostage.

Police told people who live on the street in the Heritage Park subdivision to stay inside during the 16-hour standoff.

Harmon said in a news conference Sunday night that negotiators were talking to the suspect and that the house where the suspect is holding people belongs to his mother, who called the police at around 3:10 p.m.

She reported her son had kicked in her door and was being "very aggressive," the police chief said. Responding police officers entered the home and were met by gunfire, Harmon said. They returned fire before getting outside the home.

The suspect, who is in his mid-20s, then barricaded himself inside with three family members, police said. Harmon said officers had been in contact with the suspect and the family members.

"From what we can tell right now talking to him and other family members, that there are some mental health issues," Harmon said. "What we want to do is end this peacefully and get this person the help that they really need."

The police chief, who has been with the department for 22 years, said this is the most complex situation that he's been involved in.

Watch the Cedar Park police chief's 8:30 p.m. news conference below:

This story has been updated.