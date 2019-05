On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Alicia Olatuja, vocalist, composer and arranger. When you hear Olatuja sing, it’s something you won’t soon forget.

She has taken being a vocalist to a whole new level, by combining many genres including classical, jazz and R&B.

Olatuja talks about singing for President Obama, her new CD, female artists and her feminine strength.