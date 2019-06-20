Council Adds Hundreds Of Lakeside Properties To City Of Austin Tax Rolls

The Austin City Council voted unanimously Thursday to add 400 lakeside properties onto the city’s tax rolls.

More than 100 years ago, the properties were exempt from paying city taxes because they didn’t receive certain city services. That exemption was codified in a 1986 city ordinance. Thursday’s vote repealed that ordinance.

Council Member Jimmy Flannigan said those property owners now have access to key services paid for by property tax dollars, including police and fire protection, emergency medical services, and access to parks and libraries. Residents also get to vote in bond elections.

Flannigan said the issue resurfaced when a lawsuit was filed against the city by property owners who realized they were paying taxes while their neighbors were not. City Council members assumed the street of houses not paying taxes must have been outliers. An investigation then revealed 400 properties weren’t paying city property taxes.

Those properties include $10,000 boat docks and $13 million mansions. In total, the market value for these properties exceeds $840 million. Based on last year’s tax rate, the City Budget Office estimated Austin lost $3 million in tax revenue by omitting those properties from the rolls.

Council Member Allison Alter, whose district includes most of those properties, said the council was “legally obligated” to repeal the 1986 ordinance because the Texas Constitution says “[t]axation shall be equal and fair.”